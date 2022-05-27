29,002 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Bought by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Lindsay comprises 4.3% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned about 0.26% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

