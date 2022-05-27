300,000 Shares in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000.

NASDAQ ALORU remained flat at $$10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

