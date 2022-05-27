322,566 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 322,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,816,000. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.0% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,829. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

