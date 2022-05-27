330,091 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Senseonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 453,004 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SENS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.13 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.