36,368 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,000. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of W.W. Grainger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $12.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.39. The stock had a trading volume of 202,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.27 and its 200 day moving average is $493.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

