3,689 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $172.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

