38,596 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

AEHR opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.06%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,056.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, memory and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

