39,400 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Penn National Gaming makes up about 2.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 4,475,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

