$401.86 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) to announce $401.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.42 million to $412.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $372.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 49.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 907.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 7,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

