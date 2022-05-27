412,049 Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Bought by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 412,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000. Pure Cycle accounts for about 1.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 262.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 81,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

