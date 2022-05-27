$46.31 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will report sales of $46.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.14 million to $55.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.35 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.47 million to $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 815,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.82. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

