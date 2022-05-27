480 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $194.49 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

