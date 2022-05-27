$486.03 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce $486.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.70 million and the lowest is $469.10 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $374.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Driven Brands by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. 200,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

