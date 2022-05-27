49,642 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Shares of BNTX traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.