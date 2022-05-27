517,119 Shares in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Acquired by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 517,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAQU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Shares of CDAQU stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

