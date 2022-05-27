522 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.40.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $334.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.09 and a 200-day moving average of $388.33. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $316.73 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.