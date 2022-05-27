5,221 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.
Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,217. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
About Elastic (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
