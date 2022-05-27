$547.23 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will post $547.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $537.96 million and the highest is $559.44 million. HEICO reported sales of $471.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in HEICO by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEI traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.93. 11,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,773. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.