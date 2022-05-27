559 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MA stock traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.72. The stock had a trading volume of 126,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,266. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.
In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
