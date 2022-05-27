56,253 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.08. 901,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,337. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

