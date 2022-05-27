$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $28.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $28.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.80 billion to $35.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.33. 900,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. PayPal has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

