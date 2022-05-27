607,600 Shares in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Acquired by Deep Track Capital LP

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 607,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,209,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned 4.04% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. 135,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,776. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

