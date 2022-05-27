6,089 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,844,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

