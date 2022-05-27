$62.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report $62.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $70.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $236.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.29 million to $237.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $260.95 million, with estimates ranging from $255.65 million to $266.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 318,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,204. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $657.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

