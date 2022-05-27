$62.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) will report $62.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $70.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $236.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.29 million to $237.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $260.95 million, with estimates ranging from $255.65 million to $266.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 318,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,204. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $657.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.