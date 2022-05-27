638,000 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 638,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTFU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,084,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000.

ENTFU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

