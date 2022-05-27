$66.53 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to report $66.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.46 million. HealthStream posted sales of $64.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $269.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $270.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.35 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $290.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 67,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $612.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

