$688.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report sales of $688.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $697.00 million and the lowest is $679.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $638.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

ROL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.