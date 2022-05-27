$71.00 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $76.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $284.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $289.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $282.59 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $288.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,008.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 95,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,493. The stock has a market cap of $965.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

