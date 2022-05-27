7,713 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

