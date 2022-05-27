786 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $71.92 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

