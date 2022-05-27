$8.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will report $8.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

