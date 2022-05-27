8,621 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

