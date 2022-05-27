88,249 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Sanofi accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,444. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

