88,291 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Bought by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.21. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

