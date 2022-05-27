8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Achieves $1.00 Million

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $473,069.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

