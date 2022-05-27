90,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. Affirm comprises 4.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 30,338,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,643,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.