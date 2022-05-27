$924.12 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will report $924.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $856.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $640.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,842 shares of company stock worth $2,245,303. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

