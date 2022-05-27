92,422 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,964. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 233,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,670. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.