$94.15 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $375.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $411.90 million, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $414.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,126. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

