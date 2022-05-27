AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

