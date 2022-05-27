AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $264,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 142,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

