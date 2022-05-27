ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

