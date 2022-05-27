Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

ABSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Absci stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Absci has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth $39,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

