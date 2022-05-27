Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AKR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 516,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

