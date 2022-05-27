Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $46.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

