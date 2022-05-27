Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 67,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 30,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.