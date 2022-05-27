ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger Acquires 2,030 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 174.33, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.88.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

