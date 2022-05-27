Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ATNM opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

