Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,780,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,959,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.