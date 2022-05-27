AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Buys $162,192.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $17.76 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the first quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,574,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

